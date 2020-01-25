|
Lynn M. Hoesly age 56 of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 7, 1963 in Eau Claire to Harv and Marion Hoesly. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1981. She continued her education and graduated from Chippewa Valley Institute in 1983.
She was employed at Midelfort Clinic, Hillside Dental and later at Fazolis in Eau Claire.
Lynn is survived by brother, Steve (Tami) Hoesly, Monroe, WI; Nephews, Dan (Stacey) Hoesly, Blaine, MN, and Mark Hoesly (Jenna) of Juda, WI.
She is preceded in death by her father Harv in 1995 and mother Marion in 2013.
Lynn enjoy going to Tiger Musky Resort, playing music, The Green Bay Packers and she was a animal lover.
Private family services will take place at a later date with inurment in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020