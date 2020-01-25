Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 832-5002

Lynn Hoesly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Hoesly Obituary
Lynn M. Hoesly age 56 of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her home.
She was born June 7, 1963 in Eau Claire to Harv and Marion Hoesly.  She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1981. She continued her education and graduated from Chippewa Valley Institute in 1983.
She was employed at Midelfort Clinic, Hillside Dental and later at Fazolis in Eau Claire.
Lynn is survived by brother, Steve (Tami) Hoesly, Monroe, WI; Nephews, Dan (Stacey) Hoesly, Blaine, MN, and Mark Hoesly (Jenna) of Juda, WI.
She is preceded in death by her father Harv in 1995 and mother Marion in 2013.
Lynn enjoy going to Tiger Musky Resort, playing music, The Green Bay Packers and she was a animal lover.
Private family services will take place at a later date with inurment in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -