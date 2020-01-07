|
Lorenz, LynnMarie - On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Mom passed surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, her father, her brother, and aunt.
Lynn is survived by her three sons, Brian (Laurie), Galen (Theresa), and Michael (Colleen); honorary daughter, Barb; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She will be eternally missed by her family and the friends she took care of. A Celebration of Life will be organized in the near future.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsosciety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020