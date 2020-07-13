Lynn Misfeldt

Lynn M. Misfeldt, 64, of Jim Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
She was born November 19, 1955 in Chippewa Falls to Helen (LeMay) and Ross Misfeldt. She graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1974.
Lynn continued her education at UWEC, earning a B.S. degree in Geography, with a minor in Physical Education.
Lynn owned and operated Misfeldt Soil & Septic, a company she started right out of college and was doing jobs herself until her health no longer allowed her to work.
Lynn will be remembered as the life of the party. She was a quick-witted firecracker who always had a comeback. She cherished living on the river, where she enjoyed nature of every kind. She fed the squirrels and birds, and enjoyed watching the deer in her yard. She enjoyed waterskiing, downhill skiing, snowmobiling, cheering on the Packers, and especially loved riding horses which she did since she was a young girl.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Codee (John Kreeger) Peterson of Abbotsford; her son, Ross Michels of Jim Falls; sister, Deb (Steven) Cray of Chippewa Falls; nieces and nephews, Brandon Roycraft, Ellyn (Trent) Gengler, all of Chippewa Falls, Terese Welch of Madison, Fritz (Tracie) Dietrich of Augusta; and special friend and caregiver, Toni Shilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved dog, Toukey.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date. Time and date will be announced in the newspapers and on the funeral home website.
Lynn's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to nurse Melissa Wood and the staff of Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care and compassion shown to the family during a very difficult time.
Memorials in Lynn's honor may go to the Chippewa Humane Association, Beaver Creek Reserve or to the nature or animal organization of your choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com
.