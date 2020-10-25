1/1
Madonna Lyberg
Madonna C. Lyberg, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Madonna was born March 26, 1933 in Bauer, IA, the daughter of Peter and Priscilla (Conrad) Miller.
On October 15, 1955, Madonna married Ennis Lyberg in Knoxville, IA.
She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Madonna enjoyed gambling, traveling, and going back to Iowa to see family.
Madonna is survived by four sons, Hugh Lyberg of Eau Claire, Peter (Linda) Lyberg of Mesa, AZ, Jeff Lyberg of Chippewa Falls and James Lyberg of New Auburn; one daughter, Rebecca (Brian) Schuebel of Boyd; one brother, Arnold Miller of Denver, CO; one sister, Lucille Pitt of Knoxville, IA; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Madonna was preceded in death by her husband, Ennis on October 27, 2011; two sons, Donald in infancy and Thomas; her parents; three brothers, Marvin, Leonard, and Raymond Miller; and four sisters, Rosella, Ruth, Lucille and Helen.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28 and from 11 a.m. until Noon on Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
