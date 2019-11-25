|
|
Marcella P. Schaefer passed away on Monday, November 18 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living. Marcie, a life-long resident of Eau Claire, was born March 24, 1922 to Augusta and Donald McMillan, the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1940 and married Ervin (Turp) Schaefer in 1942. Marcie was primarily a homemaker who held down the fort when Turp was in the army and while he traveled for his job. She enjoyed her temporary jobs and volunteering to drive the Red Cross bus, and working at The Red carpet.
Marce loved to dance, golf, bowl, play cards, games, and nickel slots. Marce and Turp played golf at several local courses and spent many winter vacations in southern states playing with friends. Marce was fond of her ugly golf trophy from MazatlÃ¡n. Family was very important to Marce and she loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays with her sisters and brother and their extended families.
Marce is survived by her three children, Jeff (Beth) of Wisconsin Rapids, Pat Hoepner and Chris Blaeser (Jon) of Eau Claire, six grandchildren, Michael (Caryn) Hoepner, Jennifer (Bob) Vernig, Jamie Wirtz, Brian (Kari) Hoepner, Joshua (Ashley) Blaeser, Brent (Jennifer) Blaeser, ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including Lynn LaVenture (Ed) of Menomonie. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Margaret Shambeau and Bobbi Schaefer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ervin, her parents, Augusta and Donald, her siblings Irene, Esther, Leone, Katherine, Margaret, Dorothy, Betty, and Clarence (Bud), and son-in-law Russ Hoepner. She was also preceded by in-laws, Gerald and Larry Schaefer, and Betty Dentice.
A memorial gathering will take place at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff of Orchard Hills and Mayo Hospice for their compassionate care of our Mom, Grama, and Great Grandmother.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019