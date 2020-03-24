|
Marcella M. Zank, 94 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Oakwood Health Villa in Altoona.
Marcella was born on September 11, 1925 to Frank Hammer and Laura Marcum in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She grew up near Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School. After high school she attended and graduated from Superior Teachers College with a rural teaching degree. Marcella taught in a one room schoolhouse. Later, she moved to Eau Claire and began working as a telephone operator. While in Eau Claire she met her husband, Norman Zank and they were married in June of 1948. After raising her children, she attended and graduated Magma Cum Laude at the age of 55 years old in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Marcella was an accomplished artist and sold paintings as far away as Australia. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and gardening.
Marcella is survived by her children, Martin Zank of Eau Claire, Marcia Zank of Eau Claire, and Elizabeth Moen of Westin, WI; grandchildren, Rachel (Garrett) Arnold and Nicholas Moen; three nieces and one nephew.
Marcella was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Norman Zank; two children, Tim Zank and Matthew Zank; son-in-law, Rick Moen; and sister, Charlotte McDermott.
Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
