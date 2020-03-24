Home

POWERED BY

Marcella Zank

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Zank Obituary
Marcella M. Zank, 94 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Oakwood Health Villa in Altoona.
Marcella was born on September 11, 1925 to Frank Hammer and Laura Marcum in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She grew up near Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School. After high school she attended and graduated from Superior Teachers College with a rural teaching degree. Marcella taught in a one room schoolhouse. Later, she moved to Eau Claire and began working as a telephone operator. While in Eau Claire she met her husband, Norman Zank and they were married in June of 1948. After raising her children, she attended and graduated Magma Cum Laude at the age of 55 years old in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Marcella was an accomplished artist and sold paintings as far away as Australia. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and gardening.
Marcella is survived by her children, Martin Zank of Eau Claire, Marcia Zank of Eau Claire, and Elizabeth Moen of Westin, WI; grandchildren, Rachel (Garrett) Arnold and Nicholas Moen; three nieces and one nephew.
Marcella was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Norman Zank; two children, Tim Zank and Matthew Zank; son-in-law, Rick Moen; and sister, Charlotte McDermott.
Burial will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -