Marcellus LaVerne Weber, 93, of Mondovi, WI, passed away April 3, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, WI.
Marcellus was born January 16, 1927, in Town of Albany, Pepin County. The son of Henry Sr. and Mary (Weisenbeck) Weber. He married Hope L. Farver, on May 22, 1948, in the Town of Albany. They farmed until 1960, then moved to the city of Mondovi.
Marcellus worked for the Mondovi Co-op Equity for 34 years, driving gas truck and then drove semi for Famous. Marcellus was also on the volunteer fire department for 20 years. After retiring he worked as maintenance man at the North Washington Apartments for 14 years. Marcellus also mowed many lawns and plowed snow in the winter. Marcellus also worked for a local farmer driving tractor, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Survivors include: Daughter, Linda (Bruce) Gray, Chippewa Falls, WI. Son, Robert (Liz) Weber, Holmen, WI; Grandchildren, Mark (Catherine) Parr, Bloomer, WI; Michelle (Levi) Peck, Chippewa Falls, WI; Scott (Mamiko) Weber, Japan; Adam (Kelly) Fox, Oregon, WI; Nicholas (Tiffany) Gray, Black River Falls, WI; Sarah Clower, Eau Claire, WI; and, Carlos Aguilar, Holmen, WI. Great-Grandchildren, Gabriel and Samantha Parr; Uriah and Nicodemus Peck; Casey, Cameron and Gavin Fox and Baby Fox on the way; Nina, Layla and Mia Weber, Claire Gray; Phoenix, Alexander and Grace Clower; Sister, Delores Johnson, Eau Claire, WI; and, sister-in-law, Naomi Mike, MN. A very special niece & nephew Sandra & William Lindstrom. Many other nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death, his parents, wife, Hope in July of 2017. Daughter-in-law, Gloria Weber. Granddaughters Julie Ann Fox and infant granddaughter, Nicole Rae Parr. Brothers and sister-in-laws, Cletus (Irene) Weber, Henry Jr. (Clarina) Weber, and Walter (Orma) Weber, and brother-in-law, Arthur Johnson.
Thank you Care Partners for all your great care and attention you gave our dad. A very special thank you to Ann at Care Partners whom dad thought very highly of and looked forward to her coming in and chatting with him and telling stories.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi at a later date with private burial in Oak Park Cemetery, Mondovi.
