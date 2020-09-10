Marcia Meyer

Marcia Louise (Hanson) Meyer, age 64, of Elk Mound, WI passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She was born May 9, 1956 in Eau Claire, WI to Elmer and Beverly Hanson. Marcia enjoyed living on a farm in the Elk Mound area her entire life. She graduated salutatorian of the Elk Mound High School class of 1974. She then graduated from U.W. Eau Claire with a special education degree in 1978.
On June 4, 1977, Marcia married Keith Meyer, her loving and dedicated husband.
Marcia worked as a Teachers Aide in Menomonie, WI before raising a family of four children. She was involved in many community activities through school, church, homemakers and other organizations. She also enjoyed sewing, writing poetry, playing Scrabble, nature and the outdoors.
Marcia is survived by her husband Keith; her children, Lisa (Mark) Barta, Danita (Christopher) Wolf, Andrea (Aaron) Wolf and Joel (Jerica) Meyer; her grandchildren, Mindy and Levi Barta, Hailey and Jackson Wolf, Morgan and Trevor Wolf, Tori, Kaleb, Brock and Amy Meyer; her siblings, Loren (Diane) Hanson and Devon (Jim) Pedersen; as well as many nieces, nephews, their families and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Beverly Hanson.
There will be visitation from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 outdoors at Barum Lutheran Church in the Town of Elk Mound, Dunn Co. WI with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. Burial will be in Barum Cemetery.
Donations can be given in memory of Marcia at nationalmssociety.org
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
