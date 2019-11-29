|
Marcie M. Tulkki, 70 of Eau Claire passed away after struggling with cancer on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Marcie was born on January 16, 1949 to Ambrose and Pauline (Heinck) Schultz in Everett, Washington. She attended Washington State University receiving a degree in elementary education in 1971. She began her teaching career in Lacey, Washington where she met her husband, Burt, who was in the Army stationed at Fort Lewis. They were married in Everett, Washington in July of 1974. For the next 36 years they were a team as she supported Burts Army and civilian careers, making 13 moves that included living two times in Germany, Hawaii and seven states. Together they raised 3 daughters, Gretchen, Kristin, and Erin. Marcie took care of the family during Burts numerous deployments, at times, for up to a year. Upon Burts retirement they moved to Eau Claire to be near family.
Marcie had many interests including gardening, floral design, sewing, quilting, stained glass, fishing, and golf. She loved to cook for her family and friends and enjoyed hosting large family gatherings whenever possible. While in Germany she learned to cook German food, speak the language, and made connections with relatives that she maintained a strong relationship. Her first priority was always her daughters and their families. She was always a loving positive influence in their lives even though they often lived far away.
Marcie is survived by her husband, Burton Tulkki of Eau Claire; daughters, Gretchen (Rob) Prouty of Scarborough, Maine, Kristin (Mike) OShea of Littleton, Colorado, Erin (Tyler) Horner of Buffalo, Minnesota and 6 grandchildren.
Marcie was preceded in her death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Johns Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Brenden Officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019