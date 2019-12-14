|
Margaret Ann Bergen, age 85, formerly of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota after a short illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
Margaret was born in Cameron, Wisconsin on March 20, 1934 to Einar and Irene (Czerwonka) Amundson. She graduated from Cameron High School.
Margaret was married to Courtland A. Bergen on August 28, 1954. They were married for 49 years.
Margaret worked as a retail clerk at Woolworth's in Eau Claire for a few years before having children. She enjoyed cooking and baking, spending time with family and friends, visiting with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her later years she enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers play. She was also very involved in her church, Peace Lutheran where she served faithfully.
Margaret is survived by her children, Lori (Ben) Douglas, James (Ruby) Bergen, five grandchildren: Melissa (Randy), Brian (Amber), Bradley, Gabriel, Rachel (Jacob) and five great grandchildren: Madelyn, Levi, Charlotte, Eden and Everly, many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harold, and her loving husband, Courtland.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home and on Friday at the church from 10 am until the time of service. Committal service will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Peace Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019