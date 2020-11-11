Margaret Ellsworth, 87, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, returned to the Lord on October 31, 2020, after a week-long battle with COVID-19. She grew up in the Milwaukee area where she was a graduate of Messmer High School. Her mother, being an excellent pianist, enrolled her in piano lessons at a very early age. It was clear throughout her childhood that she not only showed great talent in playing but also developed a love for music. She also loved the visual arts, taking lessons in oil painting. She produced many wonderful paintings and loved to create different projects showing off her artistic talent.

Margaret later moved to Hartland, Wisconsin, where she married and started a family, having a daughter, Cathy. It was here that she was first able to share her musical talent by becoming the church organist at Grace Episcopal Church and by playing for several musicals put on by the Lake Country Playhouse. She was employed as secretary to the superintendent at Arrowhead High School for a number of years. It was here that she also tried her hand at gardening and planted and maintained numerous rock gardens at her home. She loved being outside and tending her flowers.

Life then took her family to Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. She was thrilled when she gave birth to a son, Dart. She immediately became involved with a new church family at St. Francis Episcopal Church. They soon recognized her talent for playing the organ and so she became their church organist for many years. She made many life-long friends here and her faith in the Lord flourished. Many of her friends shared her love of the outdoors, and they went on many camping, hiking and canoeing trips together. At this time she also took a new job at Waukesha County Technical Institute in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, as a secretary to the Dean of the School of Business. She was a dedicated, loving mother to her children and delighted in being a part of their lives.

Margaret retired and moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Here she was able to play an active part in the lives of her four grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandma who told them countless stories, baked special cookies and other goodies with them, took them to various fun activities, and never missed an event in which they participated. The grandchildren now have so many wonderful and special "Gram" memories! It wasn't long after her move to Eau Claire that she was driven to once again share her musical talent with others, and so she became the church organist for Epiphany Lutheran Church. Margaret could really make the organ sing out praises to God!

Her last years in Eau Claire were spent at Orchard Hills Assisted Living. Even as her memory began to fail, her piano skills never did. She spent many a day playing the piano for the residents and staff. She joined the Stand in the Light Memory Choir in 2017 and enjoyed attending with her daughter Cathy. She loved singing with this wonderful group! When she arrived at rehearsals, she always went straight to the piano and spent the social time before rehearsals playing. Before every concert, Margaret played the piano as the audience arrived. She could really play! She had a knack for wit, coming up with some great one-liners that made everyone laugh. She loved it when you laughed at her jokes! She continued to be a happy, joyful person up to the day that she went to Heaven. She was a very kind and supportive mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children: daughter Cathy (Jim) Seipel, and son Dart (Lisa) Ellsworth. Her grandchildren: Rebecca (Vince) Vallera, and children Wesley, Luca and Milo; Amanda (Alex) Burian and daughter Bella; Matthew (Emily) Seipel; Jacob Seipel.

Her brothers: George (Kathy) Doleshal and John (Pat) Doleshal; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lauraine Doleshal.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ellsworth, Margaret.pdf





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store