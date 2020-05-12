On May 9, 2020 Margaret Louise (Polzin) King went home peacefully in the early morning at Dove Healthcare Bloomer.
Margaret was born August 18, 1923 in Eagle Point Township to Gustav (Gus) Polzin and Wilhelmina Minnie (Gerber) Polzin at home on the three generation farm. She attended Eagleton Elementary State Graded School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1941.
On November 23, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, she married Eugene A. King at St Pauls Lutheran Church in Bloomer. They lived in Gilmanton until 1949 when the moved to Holcombe. In 1955 they moved to Cadott where she was a stay at home housewife, raised her 3 children, and became involved in her community. She belonged to St Johns Lutheran Church, in Cadott, where she was a member of the choir, taught Sunday school, was active in the Ladies Aid, serving several years as President, and called for Greeters. She was a 50 year member of the Wisconsin Extension Homemakers, the State Homemakers Choir, Cadott Womens Club, 4-H Leader, FFA Alumni, and Cadott Senior Citizens
Margaret loved to cook and bake, especially pies. Spending time with her husband and caring for her (3) children, (11) grandchildren and (24) great grandchildren was the love of her life.
Margaret is survived by her children, Connie Schultz (John Edwards), of Madison, Gary King of Cadott, and David King (Lois) of Hudson. Grand Children, Kathy (Bill) Skiera Stoughton, Mary Jo (Matt) Trotter, Milwaukee, Sarah (Dr. Charles Wirtz) Chippewa Falls, Paula (Curtis) Tate, Chicago, Gwen (Hector) Vega, New York City, Cori King, Rochester, MN, Michael King, Menomonie, Anthony King, Minnesota, Tricia (Dr. Richard) Knowles, Sheboygen, Joseph (Shelby) King, Hudson, and 24 Great Grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Delmar Polzin and sister-in-law Jeanne (Glen) Polzin, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Janet King and Arlene (Lyle) Conrad all of Chippewa Falls., nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene A. King (2009), two brothers, Howard Polzin, Chippewa Falls, and Glen Polzin, Livermore, California, Sister-in-laws Delores Polzin and Grace Polzin. Grand Daughter Theresa Officer, Indiana and Great Granddaughter Clara Trotter of Milwaukee.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI. with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul Officiating.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday May 15th, 2020 at the Eagleton Cemetery, Town of Eagle Point, Chippewa County.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, due to COVID-19, please send all condolences to the King Family at 238 N. Elm Street Cadott, WI 54727.
Margaret was born August 18, 1923 in Eagle Point Township to Gustav (Gus) Polzin and Wilhelmina Minnie (Gerber) Polzin at home on the three generation farm. She attended Eagleton Elementary State Graded School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1941.
On November 23, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, she married Eugene A. King at St Pauls Lutheran Church in Bloomer. They lived in Gilmanton until 1949 when the moved to Holcombe. In 1955 they moved to Cadott where she was a stay at home housewife, raised her 3 children, and became involved in her community. She belonged to St Johns Lutheran Church, in Cadott, where she was a member of the choir, taught Sunday school, was active in the Ladies Aid, serving several years as President, and called for Greeters. She was a 50 year member of the Wisconsin Extension Homemakers, the State Homemakers Choir, Cadott Womens Club, 4-H Leader, FFA Alumni, and Cadott Senior Citizens
Margaret loved to cook and bake, especially pies. Spending time with her husband and caring for her (3) children, (11) grandchildren and (24) great grandchildren was the love of her life.
Margaret is survived by her children, Connie Schultz (John Edwards), of Madison, Gary King of Cadott, and David King (Lois) of Hudson. Grand Children, Kathy (Bill) Skiera Stoughton, Mary Jo (Matt) Trotter, Milwaukee, Sarah (Dr. Charles Wirtz) Chippewa Falls, Paula (Curtis) Tate, Chicago, Gwen (Hector) Vega, New York City, Cori King, Rochester, MN, Michael King, Menomonie, Anthony King, Minnesota, Tricia (Dr. Richard) Knowles, Sheboygen, Joseph (Shelby) King, Hudson, and 24 Great Grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Delmar Polzin and sister-in-law Jeanne (Glen) Polzin, brother and sister-in-law Ray and Janet King and Arlene (Lyle) Conrad all of Chippewa Falls., nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene A. King (2009), two brothers, Howard Polzin, Chippewa Falls, and Glen Polzin, Livermore, California, Sister-in-laws Delores Polzin and Grace Polzin. Grand Daughter Theresa Officer, Indiana and Great Granddaughter Clara Trotter of Milwaukee.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Cadott, WI. with Rev. Dr. Gary Paul Officiating.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday May 15th, 2020 at the Eagleton Cemetery, Town of Eagle Point, Chippewa County.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, due to COVID-19, please send all condolences to the King Family at 238 N. Elm Street Cadott, WI 54727.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 12 to May 13, 2020.