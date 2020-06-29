Margaret Olson

Margaret Ann Olson
Age 83. We are sad to share the passing of Margaret Ann Olson. She was born in Oslo, MN, the eldest child of Frieda and Oscar Nordling. Margaret graduated from Oslo High School, followed by obtaining degrees from Grand Forks Deaconess Hospital and the College of St. Francis. After obtaining her first nursing degree, Margaret moved to Chicago where she met the love of her life, Alfred Olson. Together they had four children. Margaret and Al lived in several states, following Al's reaching career, before settling in Menomonie, WI. Margaret loved the nursing profession and the friends she made while working as a nursing supervisor.
Margaret had a spirit of adventure. She and Al loved to travel, both internationally and in the United States. Together they instilled in their children an appreciation of nature through camping and spending time at the family cottage. Margaret loved her family above all else and was the living example of selflessness. She was the rock of our family and we will miss her dearly.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Frieda; husband Alfred; beloved grandson Joshua; and brothers LeVern and Curtis Nordling.
She is survived by her children Mark, Patricia (Tom), Carolyn, and Gretchen; grandchildren Shelby and Sierra Olson, Claire, Grace, and Elise Rossez, Jared (Liz) Creaser, Ashley (Ben) Desotell, Taylor and Forrest Radley, and Dustin Apelgren; great-grandchildren Ashton, Aubry, Jena, and Joshua Creaser and step-great-grandchildren Zamien and Cambri; siblings Lee (Sheila) Nordling, Sandra (Gordon) Henrickson, Robert (Alice) Nordling. Arlys (Ronald) Korynta, Fred Nordling, Donald (Kim) Nordling, and Marianne (Dale) Rivard; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie, WI followed by interment in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.