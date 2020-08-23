Margaret Pichler

To the Pichler family (Denny, Terri, Dan, Tony and Kathy) we are so sorry to hear about Mom's passing. She was a wonderful person who always made me feel welcomed whenever I saw her. She was one of my mom's closes and dearest friends. I will always remember the camping trips to coon forks with her and her family, those were good times! May God Bless you all!

Paul & Judy Lokken

