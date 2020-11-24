Margaret D. Siler, age 96, of Downsville, WI passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
She was born March 20, 1924 in Kathryn, North Dakota to John and Josephine (Eidsvig) Sando. Margaret was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
On June 15, 1944, Margaret married Marlowe Siler at Peace Lutheran Parsonage in Menomonie. Marlowe said he had to go all the way to North Dakota to find a wife and he always said he found a good one! He sure did, she was a great wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend to all who met her!
Margaret worked at the Downsville Creamery, Downsville Grocery Store and Downsville School, but she said her best job ever was working at Paradise Valley Farm. In addition to her work, Margaret volunteered at the American Lutheran Home for several years, was a longtime member of New Hope Lutheran Church as well as Sunday School Superintendent. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by two sons, John Siler of Danbury, Randy (Annie) Siler of Downsville; four grandchildren, Isaac Siler of Downsville, Jason Siler (Robyn) of Roberts, Josie Siler of Downsville, and Nathan (Amy) Siler of Menomonie; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Peyton and Colin; as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marlowe; a daughter Karen in infancy; and a son Gary; daughter-in-law Stephanie Siler; and her siblings, Edna, Adeline and Rolf.
Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, with Rev. Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
