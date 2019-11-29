|
INDEPENDENCE - Margaret M. Walek, 91, of Independence, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Grand View Care Center, Blair.
Marge was born February 16, 1928 in Milwaukee to Albert and Clara (Suchla) Waldera. She married John C. Walek January 27, 1948 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Arcadia. He died April 10, 2004.
The couple farmed in the Town of Burnside from 1948-2004. Marge was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, its women's organization and Rosary Society. She loved to pick and crack hickory nuts, bake and pick seasonal flowers to decorate her home.
Marge was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She did special things to make each member of her family feel welcome in her home.
Marge is survived by her five children, Charles (Beverly) Walek of Independence, Gary (Mary) Walek of Independence, Kathleen (Allen) Hoff of Sparta, Mary (Roger) Sonsalla of Independence and John (Shelley) Walek of Eleva; 10 grandchildren, Heather Schultz, Holly Pitz, Jeremiah Walek, Nicole Suchla, Ashley Thronson, Joshua Walek, Stephanie Walek, Stacy Kay, Craig Sonsalla and Preston Walek; 29 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Delores Jonietz of Muskego.
She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son, William; brother, Alfred Waldera; four sisters, Irene Schock, Theresa Woychik, Eleanor Kulig and Bernadine Klimek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019