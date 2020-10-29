Bloomer Margie May Melberg, age 99, passed away at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1921 in Cooks Valley to Charles and Louisa (Hickethier) Rihn. Margie married Maurice Melberg on September 25, 1946 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomer. As a member of the US Women's Army Corp she proudly served her country from 1943-1946. She developed pictures for Hun's Aerial Photography, was an Avon sales representative and drove bus for the Bloomer School district for many years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Margie enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren's sporting events and playing cards.
She is survived by her sons: Thomas (Lindy) Melberg of Aspen CO, Richard (Lisa) Melberg of Sand Creek, and Edward Melberg of Chippewa Falls, numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Louisa; husband: Maurice; son: Charles Melberg; sisters: Gertrude Kelm, Erma Steinmetz, Dorothy Boese; brothers: Gilbert, Herbert, Melvin and Albert Rihn.
There will be a visitation and prayer service on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with private family services following the visitation. Interment will be in the Bloomer Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and CDC guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com