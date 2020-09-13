1/1
Margret Kothmann
Margret "Peggy" Frances Kothmann
Margret "Peggy" Kothmann passed away peacefully at her home in Menomonie on September 8, 2020.
Margret was born in Clearwater Township, Wright County, Minnesota on November 15, 1940 to George and Frances (Kloss) Kothmann. She was ahead of her time earning her PhD in Mathematical Theory. Margret shared her talents for many years as a professor at UW- Stout and teaching abroad in Africa.
Margret is survived by her sister Kitty Johansen, children; Jessaca Feaster, Ethan Sillars, and Ella Rachel Sillars, grandsons Zachary Thompson and Rayhan Hortman, granddaughters; Alheigha Sillars, Katherine Sillars, Gabriella Sillars, Esper Sillars, Zaelyn Goggins, as well as her cats that were her beloved kindred spirits.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Sillars, sisters Ellen Dimberg and Jeanne Schriner.
A celebration of Margret's life will be held at a later date. Service information can be requested at edsillars@charter.net
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
