Marianne Johnson passed away at home under the care of hospice on November 23, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 2, 1947, the youngest child of Nick and Ann Johnson. She graduated from North High School in 1965 and the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire. She received Masters Degrees from the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota. Marianne was a long-term educator with the Roseville Area Schools serving as an English teacher at Kellogg High School, K-12 Reading Coordinator, and Director of Curriculum. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Greg of San Luis Obispo, California, and brother Dennis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She is survived by sister-in-law Sandi, nephews Kyle (Roxanne), Chris (Tina), Chad (Kristie) and Eric, and niece Jennifer and godchildren Jeff Tofte and Courtney Eickelberg, as well as many wonderful friends, especially Karen Schroeder, Marsha Tofte and Marcia Weber.
Marianne enjoyed golf, moments walking her dogs (Slugger, Jessie, Quincy and Zeke), and always reading â€¦ just one more page! She was an active member of Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview where she especially enjoyed mentoring a creative writing group called Pen and Inc.
Due to the Covid pandemic services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview, the Ramsey County Library or a charity of your choice
in Marianne's name.
