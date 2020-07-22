1/1
Marianne Wurl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne A. Wurl, age 81 of Durand, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Advent Health in Durand with her sister by her side.
Marianne was born April 1, 1939 in Tirschenreuth, Germany. She was the daughter of Martin and Anna Wurl. In 1966, Marianne moved to the United States to be with her sister, Martha Brenner. Marianne helped Martha take care of her husband, Don Brenner, for several years. She also worked with the Pepin County Nursing Service. Marianne was a caring person who enjoyed life.
Marianne will be sadly missed by her sister, Martha Brenner, one nephew, Walter Wurl and family, and one niece, Christel Eichorn and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister and two nieces.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
615 12Th Ave E
Durand, WI 54736
(715) 672-5691
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved