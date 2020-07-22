Marianne Wurl

Marianne A. Wurl, age 81 of Durand, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Advent Health in Durand with her sister by her side.
Marianne was born April 1, 1939 in Tirschenreuth, Germany. She was the daughter of Martin and Anna Wurl. In 1966, Marianne moved to the United States to be with her sister, Martha Brenner. Marianne helped Martha take care of her husband, Don Brenner, for several years. She also worked with the Pepin County Nursing Service. Marianne was a caring person who enjoyed life.
Marianne will be sadly missed by her sister, Martha Brenner, one nephew, Walter Wurl and family, and one niece, Christel Eichorn and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister and two nieces.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
