Maridale Jacobson was born on January 15, 1925 to Joseph and Mary (Moudry) Valesh and died due to complications of COVID-19 on November 18, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center - Rice Lake.
She was raised in Couderay, Wisconsin where her love of the outdoors and knowledge of the woodland wildflowers and birds was nurtured in the fields and forests surrounding her family farm. She attended Couderay High School for two years before attending and graduating from Ladysmith High School in 1942. With a strong interest in education, Maridale attended Eau Claire Teachers College and completed an accelerated teaching degree due to a shortage of teachers during WWII. In 1944, she started her career teaching 1st grade in Glen Flora, Wisconsin. Later, she taught 1st grade in Tony. In Rice Lake she taught at Lincoln and Jefferson Elementary Schools. Maridale married Edward M. Jacobson on May 31, 1952. Upon marriage she was required to give up her teaching position, as it was common practice for women upon marriage to resign in order to open positions for men and single women for whom it was deemed the income was more necessary.
Maridale turned her full attention to raising her four children, eventually going back to teaching as a substitute when her youngest children were school age. Her service to education continued into her later years when she became a weekly volunteer in a Hilltop kindergarten class for a decade, helping students develop their reading skills.
In addition to her family Maridale was passionate about and devoted to the community. She was a longtime, faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church and served in many capacities: Altar Guild, Senior Choir, Bethany Women, Martha Circle, Trust Foundation board, Sunday School teacher, confirmation mentor, and even into her 90s, she regularly provided communion to Bethany members who were unable to attend worship. She delivered Meals on Wheels. Maridale cherished her memberships in the Federated Music Club, Fortnightly, and PEO Chapter Z.
Maridale nurtured friendships across generations. She baked, made jam and fudge toppings to give away. She was an avid reader, loved poetry, and had countless verses committed to memory. She tended her gardens and loved the birds. Maridale's was a life lived with vitality, with a sincere interest in others and a solid faith in God!
Maridale was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2017. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by their four children: Susan Schettle (Gary), Onalaska, WI; Ronda Keller (Gene), Cottage Grove, MN; Kurt Jacobson, Cumberland, WI; Kevin Jacobson, Cumberland, WI; and the grandchildren she adored: Jeff Keller (Misty), Sarah (Todd Hoops), Samuel Jacobson, Benjamin Jacobson, Zachary Jacobson; and her precious great-grandchildren Marshall Keller and Ryder Hoops and Asher Hoops.
Maridale's life will be honored and celebrated on Friday, November 27, 2020. The public is invited to a drive-through visitation at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W. Messenger Street, Rice Lake between 11:00-11:45 AM. Please enter via Messenger Street and exit onto Newton Street. Please remain in your car, wear masks and the family will greet you. There will be opportunity to leave a card and receive the memorial brochure and order of service. A private livestreamed memorial service will be held at 12noon with Interim Pastor Peter Muschinske officiating. Access to the livestream will be via bethanyricelake.org
. Private inurnment will take place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner.
The family is grateful to the medical staff of the Marshfield Medical Center- Rice Lake for providing compassionate care while they were unable to be present with her due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Lutheran Church or Friends of Rice Lake Public Library are preferred.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is assisting with arrangements.