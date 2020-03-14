|
|
Marie J. Hayden, age 99 of Durand, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Homeplace in Durand with her family by her side.
Marie was born on December 4, 1920 in the Town of Lima, rural Durand to Ignatz and Julia (Kainz) Wittig. She grew up on the family farm, attended and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. Marie married Walter W. Hayden on June 18, 1946, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. After marriage they farmed for a short while in Maiden Rock before returning to the Hayden home farm in the Town of Albany. They continued to farm and raise their family. Marie and Walter retired from farming in 1979 and built a home close to the farm. Walter died on July 8, 1993. Marie continued living on her own in the Town of Albany until 2010 when she moved to the City of Durand.
Marie enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking, especially bread. She had a passion for her flower gardens. Marie liked playing cards, singing and whistling. She was active at the Rock Falls Senior Center and Holy Rosary Church. Most of all, Marie loved praying and spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her children: Carol (Robert) Cornish of Green Bay, Susan Bauer of River Falls, Harold (Betty) of Menomonee Falls, John (Barbara) of Cedarburg, George (Sally) of Mondovi, Daniel (Diane) of Delafield, Barbara (William) Zabel of Elk Mound, Dr. Thomas (Joni) of Owensboro, KY, Connie (Martin) Pittman of Hudson and Richard (Patricia) of Durand, daughter-in-law: Dondi Hayden of Durand, 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, one brother: James Wittig of Durand, two sisters: Edna Fischer of Bayport, MN and Gertrude (Kenneth) Holmstadt of Plum City, two sisters-in-law; Helen Wittig of MN and Mary Ann Wittig of Menomonie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Walter, one son; Eugene, one son-in-law; William Bauer, one grandson: Micah Bauer, four sisters; Anna Wilson, Sr. Mary Avila Wittig, Helen Stilson and Theresa Wittig and five brothers: Joseph, Alfred, Anthony, Louis and Edward Wittig.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020m at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00PM Monday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
