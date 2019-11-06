|
Marie A. Olson, age 101 of Merrillan, passed on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Marie was an avid gardener raising gladiolas, strawberries and cucumbers. Her grandchildren remember her for her Easter-Lamb cake and making hand knitted mittens. She made each of the grandchildren a beautiful quilt to be given to them upon her passing.
She served numerous years as the secretary of Western Fraternal Lodge and was a member of the Wrightsville Homemakers. Marie exhibited at the Jackson County Fair and was honored for her many years of participation. She also enjoyed attending the Black River Falls Alumni Banquet and this year was her 83rd year. Marie enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting making many hats and mittens to be given to area children at the CCU Christmas Tree.
Marie is survived by a son Bruce (Gayle) Olson of Merrillan; a daughter Nancy (Robert) Huff of Independence; grandchildren: Kaydi (Kory) Konda, Korri (Jason) Slusser, Kirk (Aleisha) Olson, Austin Huff and Lexi (John) Kauer; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Emilee, Evan, Brantley, Holland, Morgan, Grant and Marra.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Lloyd in 1993; a brother John Prochaska and sisters: Agnes Schmidt and Elizabeth Sheda.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. 2nd St., Black River Falls with Pastor Terry Marg officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Jackson County Interfaith Caregivers, PO Box 354, Black River Falls, WI 54615.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019