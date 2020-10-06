1/1
Marie Schotzko
Marie I. Schotzko

January 7, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Marie Ida Schotzko, 89, passed away peacefully at Kettle Moraine Gardens, Kewaskum, WI on Monday October 5, 2020.
She was born on January 7, 1931 to Frank and Lydia Ida Maria (nee Maerz) Schotzko in Eau Claire, WI. After graduating with a teaching degree, Marie moved to California where she taught kindergarten through third grade at South Ranchito School in Pico Rivera, CA for her entire career.
Marie moved to the desert city of California City, CA where she thoroughly enjoyed her retirement until moving to West Bend, WI in January 2009 to live with her brother Bob.
Marie is survived by one sister, Doris Brown of Eau Claire, WI; nieces and nephews Jacqueline Smith of Anaheim, CA, Catherine (Terry) Cook-Larson of Menomonie, WI, Jane (Paul) Dempsey of West Bend, WI, Sally (Dan) King of La Crosse, WI, Skip (Christy) Meider of Chippewa Falls, WI, Bob (Diane) Schotzko of West Bend, WI and Diane (Chris) Reichers of Grafton, WI. Marie is further survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert "Bob" Schotzko, sister-in-law Marie D. Schotzko, brother-in-law Donald "Don" Brown, niece Julie Schotzko and great-niece Misty Marie.
Marie will be laid to rest with private graveside services in Eau Claire, WI with her parents at Forest Hill Cemetery.
A very special thank-you to Kettle Moraine Gardens for their care, love and compassion in caring for Marie over the past eight years. Also, a special thank-you to the Preceptor Hospice staff for their wonderful care during this final stage of Marie's life.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
