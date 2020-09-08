Marie Zingshiem

Marie W. Zingshiem, age 94, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of her savior, Jesus, on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Marie was born Nov. 30, 1925, daughter of the late Stanley and Winifred (Mullen) Wojtowicz. She graduated from Elroy High School and moved to Milwaukee to work at the Nunn Bush Shoe Company during World War II. Marie's sister, Agnes, was already living there, and eventually the two sisters both worked at International Harvester. While working at International Harvester, she met her husband, Robert, and they married on August 27, 1949, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy. God blessed them with 57 loving years together before Robert passed away in 2007.
Marie had a spirit of fun and laughter and was always ready to share that joy with those she loved. Until June, she lived in her home, enjoying the simple things, like visiting with friends and relatives. She loved country music, especially singer Jim Reeves, the Grand Ole Opry, chocolate, cooking shows on TV, milkshakes, hamburgers, a good joke, and so much more.
Marie grew up on a farm near Elroy and enjoyed sharing memories of her childhood years. One story involved her brother, Bob, and the guitar he ordered from the Montgomery Ward catalog. When her brother wasn't around, she would put on some lipstick, dress up as cowgirl Lulu Belle, and sing Lulu's country songs while "strumming" on that guitar. Marie was a shining star! She was on her own stage then, but later on, she was on her family's, as a beloved wife, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt.
After Marie and Robert married, they continued to live and work in Milwaukee. The couple later moved to Illinois, both working in the Chicago area. Robert continued to work at International Harvester, and Marie worked at a cookie factory and later a printing business. In 1987, Marie and her husband retired, building a home in Eau Claire. There, surrounded by Robert's family, they enjoyed retirement together.
Survivors include three siblings, Agnes Galle of West Allis, Margaret Vieth of Wisconsin Rapids, and James (Betty) Wojtowicz of Elroy. She is further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Bob Wojtowicz; sisters-in-law, Muriel Hovland, Margaret Ehlers, Jean Kutchera, and Edna Zingshiem, and brother-in-law, Wesley Zingshiem.
She will be deeply missed. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Marie at Dove Healthcare Osseo for their compassion and kindness to Marie.
Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire) with Deacon John Bourke officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
