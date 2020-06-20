Marilyn Clark
Marilyn Clark, 78, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home on Wednesday June 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 25, 1942, in Chicago, IL to Victor and Mellie (Truitt) Stephens. She attended Eau Claire Sr. High. She married Charlie Clark in 1958 and had four children together. They later divorced. She later married Ken Stelzig, and he preceded her in death in 2019.
Marilyn is survived by her Children, Tracy (Calvin) Craker of Altoona, Kenny (Kathy) Clark of Strum and Gary (Mary) Clark of Urbandale, IA; Step Children, Keith (Vickie) Stelzig of Eau Claire and Kristin (Mike) Bonn of Durand; 12 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren; Siblings, Bob(Bernadette) Stephens, Patricia (John) Skomars both of Arizona, Bill Stephens of Missouri, John Stephens of Minnesota, Vicki (Ron) Ezley of California and Joe (Diana) Stephens of Colorado, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Parents; Daughter, Tami Erickson and a Stepson, Kevin Stelzig.
Marilyn was a homemaker and raised her children. She then went on to bartend at The Brackett Bar and later became the owner/operator of Marilyns Bar in Fall Creek for several years.
Marilyns family came first above all, and she loved them dearly. All of her Grandchildren were all her babies. She will be remembered as a true people person and enjoyed being around people and engaging in filterless conversation. She loved teaching her kids and grandkids how to bake and cook.
Marilyn loved to go shopping, especially thrift sales and would repurpose all sorts of furniture she would find. There was not anything she could not fix from washing machines to lawn mowers.
She will be missed by a tremendous amount of people, especially her best friends of more than 40 years Sue and Woody Rene of Fall Creek.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
