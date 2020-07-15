Marilyn Hayden

Marilyn Lydia Hayden, age 77, of Altoona passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 9, 2020 at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Marilyn was born October 21, 1942 in Durand, WI to Henry and Lydia (Achenbach) Radle. She married Joseph Hayden on November 4, 1961. They had two children, Kelly and Scott, and lived in Altoona for 57 years. She worked at 1st Wisconsin Bank in Eau Claire for over 25 years. Marilyn, nicknamed "Stretch", was a softball pitcher and award-winning bowler, and she and Joe enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and traveling with many close friends.
She was a strong four-time cancer survivor who was fiercely supportive of her family. She enjoyed attending any and all of her grandchildren's sporting and music events that she could, spanning over 30 years. She steadfastly cheered for her beloved Packers and Brewers, traveled with Joe for many casino trips, and made the occasional sightseeing stop along the way.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lydia Radle; and sisters, Marjorie Patnode and Marlys Schutz.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Joseph, of Altoona; her two children, Kelly Hayden (Craig Gillette) of Chippewa Falls and Scott Hayden of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Amanda (Sean) Sellergren, Megan (Jeremy) Moritz, Carter Hayden and Nicole Hayden; great-grandchildren, Braden, Aubrey, Makinley and Breck; sister, Myrna (Larry) Wakefield of Ellsworth; and brothers-in-law, Giles Patnode and Glen Schutz, both of Minnesota. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona with Fr. Levi Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. For respect of the family, masks and social distancing will be required. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire. The service will be live streamed on the Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel / Cremation Society of Wisconsin Facebook page.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
