Home

POWERED BY

Marilyn McNair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn McNair Obituary
Marilyn "Casey" McNair, 97, Nevada, MO passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Moore-Few Care Center in Nevada. Casey was born August 31, 1922 in Eau Claire, WI to Harold W. and Lela C. (Marvin) Shaw. She was united in marriage to Edward McNair in Iowa at the Little Brown Church in the Vale on July 1, 1946, shortly after Ed was discharged from his service in the Army after WWII on January 6, 1946. They lived and raised their two children in the village of Elk Mound. Ed preceded her in death on May 13, 1988.
Casey received her nickname as a child playing softball. She is best known for the time she worked at Grouchy's CafÃ© in Eau Claire as a baker and dishwasher. Her hobbies included bowling, golf, and watching Brewer baseball games. In 2011, she moved to Tucson, AZ to live with her son and his family. She moved with them again in 2014 to Nevada where she continued to reside until her death.
Casey is survived by her children, Mary Ann Bates (Lee) of Colfax, WI, and Michael McNair (Julie) of Nevada; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Edward McNair, she was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Kathleen Ackerman, Germaine Mendenhall (Gordon), and Beatrice Rose (William).
In honor of her request, no services are planned.
You may view obituary and send condolences online at www.ferryfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -