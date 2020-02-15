|
Marion (Korman) Faulkner, 91, passed on in the early morning hours of February 13, 2020. She was born May 17, 1928, in Sheboygan, WI to Arno E. and Nelda E. (Kroos) Korman. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946.
Marion worked for The Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company in Sheboygan as a cord board operator, and while on loan to the Janesville office she met August "Gus" C. Faulkner. They were married on May 20, 1950, in Sheboygan, WI.
Marion is survived by her two sons, Steven of Eau Claire, WI, and James of White Bear Lake, MN; a daughter, Linda (Terry) Wright of River Falls, WI; three grandsons, Matthew Faulkner, Andrew (Julie) Faulkner, and Kyle (Monica) Wright; two granddaughters, Jaclyn (Jon) Chaffee, and Katie (Derek) Borchardt; and ten great-grandchildren.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Gus, in 2006; her daughter in-law, Judy Faulkner; her parents; her sister, Margaret Korman; and brother, Henry Korman.
Marion was a member of Lake Street United Methodist Church where she was very active with her circle. Marion loved to cook and bake, sharing her wares with her friends. In her home no one went away hungry. She loved crossword puzzles and she was always up for a trip to a casino or a game of cards.
The family wishes to thank and recognize the outstanding care provided our Mom by Heritage Assisted Living, Heritage Court, and St. Croix Hospice.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr. Altoona, WI (behind Charter Spectrum) with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center. Burial will be private at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020