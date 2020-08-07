Marion Jenson

Surrounded by family Marion R. Jenson left us in the early morning hours of August 5, 2020 at the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was born June 3, 1938 to Geraldine (nee Lee) and Leonard Reichert in Ferguson, Missouri.

Upon her marriage to W. David Gardner she left Missouri for several years as she followed him through his ROTC program at Purdue and then on as an Army wife taking her through several moves from New Jersey and across southern bases to Fort Huachuca Arizona. Following David's death at Fort Huachuca, she returned to the St. Louis area where she appreciated the support of family and friends as she raised her young daughter and son, and began studies at Washington University.

While at Washington University, she met and then married Gust Jenson. This brought a move to Columbia Missouri, and in 1965 to her home for life in Menomonie, Wisconsin. To this union were born two daughters. When this marriage ended, Marion returned to her studies and earned her BSN at UW-Eau Claire. She was proud to be a nurse and kept her license active.

Marion loved music which she enjoyed at home and as she traveled; it took her to many summer evenings in parks, and to Chippewa Valley Symphony events. She had the music on when she cooked and baked for family, friends and church. She loved to try new recipes and would be inspired by dining out, cooking shows, and recipe books. Caramel rolls at Christmas and "Nana's" rolls at Thanksgiving were loved and looked forward to by all. Though she had no earlier interest in any handwork, she found knitting therapeutic after her first bout with cancer. Mostly self-taught, she went on to knit for family and friends, and to serve others by knitting prayer shawls and hats to be given to those in need, and recently began making "ear protectors" for the comfort of health care providers.

Marion was a talker and loved a good conversation with family and friends. Comfortable on the phone, she kept in touch with friends near and far, whether separated by miles or conditions. Discussion could be newsy, political, silly, recount family history and tales, and more. She served her family as a confidante, an advisor, a friend, a mom, and a nana.

She loved an adventure, whether it be to new towns, states or countries, to a new campground, to a festival, or just to a new restaurant. She was always ready to take off to explore and was so sad when her planned family trips to North Carolina and Indiana had to be canceled due to travel restrictions. Trips anywhere to or with family were her among her most favorite times spent.

With family always first, Marion enjoyed all these things to the end when her battle with the tolls cancer and its treatments left her unable to fight any longer.

Surviving Marion are her four children: Elizabeth Forster and spouse Mark; Jeffrey Gardner and spouse Sally; Jennifer Robertson; and Natasha Jenson and friend Bret Running. Her grandchildren include: Christopher Forster and spouse Erin, Laura Forster Sutton and spouse Joel, and Katie Forster; Rachael Boedeker and spouse Chris, Sebastian Gardner and spouse Taylor, Gabriele Gardner, and Seth Gardner; Nicholas Robertson and Joshua Robertson. Her great-grandchildren include: Eleanore and Grant; Fiora, Rockwell and Atwood; and Henry and Nora. She is also survived by her brother Paul Reichert and uncle Richard Lee. Her parents and first husband preceded her in death.

Services will be held at a later date.







