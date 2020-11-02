Marion June Jenson (Eisner) died peacefully in her home with family at her side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 88.
Marion is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Dixie) Jenson; Granddaughter, Jessica Jenson, Great-Grandson, Malik Jenson, Brother, Richard and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John and her parents.
Marion was born on April 30, 1932 in Eau Claire to Edwin and Mary Eisner. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1950. She met John Jerome Jenson, the love of her life, while working at National Presto in Eau Claire in 1952. They were inseparable from the first date and married just 7 short months later on November 29. The couple had one son, Jeff, and set about building a life together. Marion loved being a baseball mom, cheering Jeff on throughout the years and even signing up to be a den mother for cub scouts. Marion and John settled in after retirement on the East Hill in Eau Claire where they enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Sunday dinners were always a favorite. Marion and John had an exceptionally close relationship with their only granddaughter. Marion spent many hours teaching Jessica to bake and cook and countless other life lessons. When Great Grandson, Malik, came along he was the apple of their eye. Many of Marion's favorite outings were attending his choir events or shopping for garden plants each spring with him.
Marion and John were members of Grace Lutheran Church, and then Saving Grace Lutheran Church. Marion's faith was a driving factor in how she loved others, and she found joy in serving the less fortunate in our community. She was generous with her time, her talents, and her gifts. She was always looking for ways to serve and most recently she enjoyed helping Jessica's church group in preparing and serving meals for Sojourner House in Eau Claire.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a service at this time. A private internment at Lakeview Cemetery will be scheduled. To honor Marion, the family asks that any donations be sent to The Sojourner House. Family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers with Mayo Hospice for their care and gentle assistance in the final months of Marion's life.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.
