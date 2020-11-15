Dear Marie and Family. We extended our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family on the passing of your beautiful Mother. We have special memories on her many visits to Bethalto and sharing her love and laughter as we prepared Wednesday Night meals at FBC. We send our love and prayers as you prepare for her service on Wednesday. Hugs to you Marie my special friend. Bud and Brenda Smith FBC Family

