Mark John Anderson, also known as "Marky/Dude man", was called home on November 20th, 2020. His journey began on August 20th, 1964, in Eau Claire, WI, but God called for him at age 56. Mark was a dedicated son and loving father to his two sons.
Mark installed flooring for a living, as well as doing other carpentry work. He did high-quality work and had a creative mind, such as building a custom countertop and coffee table out of scrap pieces of flooring. The countertop is a treasure which is enjoyed every day by his parents and the coffee table sits in "the barn" which is a place Mark loved spending time in and is now used as a hunting shack by his sons.
He resided at the farm in Stanley, Wisconsin. The farm was an extremely special place to Mark, as it was the farm his father grew up on. It is perfectly fitting this was the place he took his last breath and will be forever put to rest.
Mark had a heart of gold and would do anything for those he loved. He spent much of his time working with alongside his parents on various jobs around the farm and he always made sure they had everything they needed. He loved the outdoors, and the many hobbies that went along with the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing, 4-wheeling and snowmobiling.
Mark had an extreme passion for music and cooking. He was always listening to music and especially enjoyed it with his son & daughter-in-law at Rock Fest. During his treatments, he watched cooking shows and wrote down recipes. Those recipes will be enjoyed by many family and friends for years to come.
He is survived by his parents, John and Mary (Davis) Anderson of Stanley; sister, Becky Cooley (Ray Fey) of Chippewa Falls; brother, Steve (Tallie) Anderson of Eau Claire, Sons, Dennis (Justeen) Xiong, and Jacob Anderson (Stephanie Payne), both of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Ali, Jonathon, and Aiden; as well as several nieces and nephews and other close family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and aunts & uncles.
Mark will be forever missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Mark's life will be held 12 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (next to Charter Spectrum).
Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to help the family with funeral costs by visiting Mark's obituary online at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
and clicking DONATE NOW.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
.