Mark Steven Davis, age 62, of Mondovi, WI died Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home. He was born April 8, 1957, in Milwaukee, WI; son of Jerry and Cora (Rud) Davis. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1976. He was married four times and was a stepfather to several children over the years. He loved each and every one of them as his own and they continued to hold a special place in his heart to this day.
He really looked forward to the summer as he always participated in garden tractor pulling at the local county fairs. Mark farmed and did small engine repair. He loved taking things apart and he could fix anything. He enjoyed visiting with people and telling stories. He was also known as "Fireball," a nickname bestowed on him by friend Randy Goss.
He is survived by his siblings, Dennis (Sandra) Davis of Fountain City, Kim (Dale) Snyder of Mondovi, and Scott (Linda) Davis of Mondovi; nieces and nephews. His special friends, "the coffee clutch crew," Roger Schlosser, Jim Bursaw and Art Brantner who meant so much to him. His dear friend, Debbie Wogelmuth and her family and Wade Robinson for lending a helping hand.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Cora (Rud) Davis; and brother, Keith Edward Davis.
A sincere thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team who took such good care of Mark and his nurses, Amy and Aurora who were so patient and kind. A special thank you to Beth Sleep and Tosha Klopp from Inclusa whose service was so appreciated. Thank you to Lynn Smith for visiting with Mark and always looking after his best interest. And lastly, his sweet dog who never left his side, Tinkerbell.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Gilmanton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeong Lee officiating. Burial will follow at the Gilmanton Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services at the church. Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020