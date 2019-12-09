|
|
Mark I. Gabriel born January 29, 1951 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI died December 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, MN.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judy (Moussette); siblings, Brian (Norma) Gabriel of Menomonie, WI, Mary (Jeff) Gabriel Hess of Lakewood, WA, Tim (Clare) Gabriel of Tacoma, WA, Marcia (Doug) Gabriel Tanner of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Phyllis (Burt) Gabriel.
Mark Graduated from North High in 1969. Went to school at the Eau Claire Technical Institute. Worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis for over 25 years. He will be remembered for his love of rock and roll, his sense of humor, and his love of traveling. He was also an avid Packers fan.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mark's name to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019