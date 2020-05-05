Mark Legge
Mark W. Legge, age 64, of Eau Claire, died at home Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mark was born June 21, 1955, to Joyce and Walter Legge. He married Mary Dalton on October 8, 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; siblings, James Legge, Mikelle (Dave) Malone, Christina (Al) Ludwig, Walter (Jan) Legge; many nieces and nephews; and his golden retriever, Finn.
To us, Mark was the best outdoorsman we knew. He started fishing and hunting as soon as his dad, big brothers and sister would take him. Mark worked as a LPN at Luther Hospital and then was hired as an Eau Claire firefighter in 1978, retiring in 2008. After his retirement, he spent most of his time in the woods and on the water.
Due to COVID 19, there will not be services at this time. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
