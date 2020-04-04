|
Mark J. Olson (Sparkie) of Strum, Wisconsin, Trempealeau County, Town of Unity passed on April 2, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at his home farm where he was raised and lived the majority of his life. Sparkie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July of 2018.
Mark Joseph was born on February 6, 1956 to Joseph E. (Joe) and Lylah J. (Voldsness) Olson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was the third child of three. He was baptized, confirmed and married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. Mark (Sparkie) graduated with the Class of 1974 from Eleva-Strum Central High School.
Sparkie began his welding career at Phoenix Steel in Eau Claire. Later he worked with the Holtan Family at Club Midway in Independence. He finished his working career, in addition to farming, in the shop for Ashley Furniture in Arcadia, Wisconsin, BUT his most important and favorite job was being a grandpa.
Lucinda (Cindy) Holtan-Hegland and Zackery Olson of Whitehall, Wisconsin became a part of Sparkie's life when Sparkie and Cindy married August 13, 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his son, Zackery (Renata); his beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Gwendelynn, Joscelynn Olson, Olivia Caponigro, Alex, and Ethan Olson. Each of his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Further surviving are two sisters, Martha (Bob) Solfest and Mary (Duke) Berg; his nephews Dan, David & Darren Solfest and their families; as well as two sisters-in-law, Jill Knudtson and Pam Holtan and their families; plus his lifelong farmer neighbors, friends and his Cocoa Goddess, Richette Elmhorst.
Sparkie was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Lylah; his in-laws, Bill and Bonnie Holtan; a brother-in-law, Brad Holtan; and numerous Olson and Voldsness aunts, uncles, and cousins.
As you know, Sparkie was a people person! Please remember him and his memories with a smile for the many times he made you laugh. Cancer may have stolen his body but could never take his spirit. Many, many thanks to the boys of Sober Valley for the farmers' lunches over the past month. What a great bunch of guys to enjoy life with for 64 great years!
Thank you to Amanda Iverson, the Hospice nurses, and the Cancer Center nurses that helped him during his courageous fight!
Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic a tribute to Mark J. Olson (Sparkie) will be held at the Schiefelbein Funeral Home later this summer at a time and date yet to be determined, but will be announced.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 - 7th St., in Osseo is assisting the family, (715) 597-3711.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020