Mark S. Simmons, age 61, of Hustisford, WI, passed away at home after a valiant battle with cancer, on April 2, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1958, in Eau Claire, WI.
As a child, Mark's grandparents, Clarence and Muriel Peterson of Lake Hallie, WI played an important role in his life. In his teenage years, Mark was raised in Arkansaw, WI by his mother, JoAnn Peterson-Simmons-Tulip and stepfather Otto Tulip.
Mark believed in working hard and playing hard. For most of his career, he worked in sales for Medalist Industries which was acquired by ITW, one of the world's leading diversified manufactures of specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related service businesses. He loved to golf and took every opportunity to be out on the links with friends. Another passion was boating. For many years Mark owned a cabin in Clayton, IA where he frequently boated on the Mississippi River.
In lieu of cards or flowers, Mark requested a memorial donation be made to the Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI where Dr. Dustin Deming and his team took care of him on this part of his journey.
Mark will be missed by his family and friends.
A private burial is being planned.
