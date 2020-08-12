Marlene Mizer

Marlene G. (Anderson/Abrams) Mizer, age 79 of Fall Creek, got her angel wings on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire.
She was born on October 13, 1940 to Lester and Elfrieda (Nunke) Anderson in Colfax. Marlene loved to spend time with her family and friends playing cards or visiting. She also enjoyed reading romance novels and doing puzzle books.
Marlene is survived by a brother Duane (Helen) Anderson; sister Diane Anderson; brother-in-law Joe Larson; daughters: Rosalie (James) Zielsdorf and Lisa (Tim) Anderson; step-children: James (Andrea) Mizer, Gary Mizer and Debra (Randy) Newbauer; 18 grandchildren: Shawn (Shauna) Stobb, Rhiana (Chris) Lemere, Tina (David) Valley, Tyler Anderson, Michael Anderson, Elizabeth (Dylan) Anderson, Thomas Slayton Jr., Rachel (Vince) Iverson, Emilee (Jonathon) Pfaffe, Brittany (Matt) Mizer, Klarissa (Shawn) Waldhaueser, Ryan (Alice) Newbauer, Joseph Newbauer, Ben Newbauer and Andrew Newbauer; and 27 great grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husbands: Eugene C. Abrams and Edward B. Mizer; sister Shirley Larsen; brother Bob Anderson; a brother-in-law David Abrams; daughters: Lori Wendt, Theresa Abrams and Karen Abrams; and a great grandchild Kaitlyn Rouse.
Funeral services will be at 12: 00 (NOON) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Shepard of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St., Elk Mound with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Private burial will be at the Barum Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Mound.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
