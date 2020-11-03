On Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, Marlene Lynn Sylvester, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 68.
Marlene was born on July 21st, 1952 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Herbert and Lois Dawson at Sacred Heart Hospital. In a previous marriage to Lawrence Riegle, they raised two sons, Thomas and LeRoy. On March 22nd, 1996, she married Albert George Sylvester. They raised one son David, and also took in Jasmine their granddaughter and raised her as their own. She followed her passion of caring for children by opening an in-home daycare called, Marlene's Merry Care. She even devoted her time and love by fostering children.
Marlene was a very loving, and compassionate woman. She'd put others ahead of herself to bring a smile to their face. She cared for everyone, and anyone. Her strong Lutheran faith in the lord brought her closer to people. She strived to be a soul caregiver.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Sylvester; brothers, Donald Dawson (Ardelle) and Mark Dawson (Lori); sister, Donna Bignell; her children, LeRoy Riegle, David Sylvester (Jordan) and Jasmine Sylvester; eight granddaughters; one grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Dawson (Smith); her father, Herbert Dawson; her four siblings, Harold, Lloyd, Howard Dawson and Marie Douglas; her son, Thomas Riegle (Suzanne).
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the Smith Funeral Chapel at 11:00 am, and the funeral will follow the visitation at 1:00pm. After the service, the burial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com
.