Marvel Jean (Schilling) Newton was called home to heaven on December 14, 2019.
Marvel was born on November 26, 1927 to LeRoy and Lula Schilling. Marvel was born and raised in Altoona, WI, where she graduated from Altoona High School in 1945 and went on to take classes at UW-Eau Claire.
She married Gerald W. Newton on February 10, 1948. Their marriage was blessed with 5 children, and later, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marvel and Gerald built their home in Brackett, where she resided the rest of her life.
Marvel worked in banking until it was time to stay home to raise her children. Once the children were grown she returned to banking, a job she was proud of. And then when grandchildren arrived she retired to help raise the next generation.
Marvel found beauty in nature. She enjoyed watching and caring for the birds in her yard, and going on camping trips. She was also an avid rock hound, historian, and in her later years a writer. She was published in multiple volumes of "Gramatica" and "Reminisce" magazine. She also served as the editor of the "Fractured Agate" newsletter for many years. She passed her love of nature and writing on to her family.
She was an exceptional seamstress, and quick to lend a hand, or offer an idea.
Marvel is survived by her children; Roland (Norma) Newton, Dale (Kathy) Newton, Jean (Keith) Hince, Mary (Dan) Martinson. Her grandchildren: Benjamin (Kelly) Meyer, Julia Meyer, Jennifer (Greg) Seckora, Holly Newton, Christine (Nicholas) Koerner, Kelsey Hince, Maxwell (Brittany Green) Hince. Great-grandchildren: Coretta Koerner, AvaLynn Hince, Ryan Meyer and Garion Willette; her brother Robert (Joan) Schilling; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Gerald; an infant daughter, Denise Louise; grandson, Patrick Hince; brothers, Gary Schilling, William Schilling, and Victor Schilling.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday evening, December 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home and continue Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the funeral service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019