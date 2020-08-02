Marvel Rasmussen of Eleva, WI passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire. One of six children, she was born on April 11, 1927 in Sparta, WI to Albert and Gladys (Wood) Larson. During her childhood years Marvel lived with her parents in several farming areas around Mondovi including Lookout, Gilmanton, and Armour Valley. She graduated from Gilmanton High School in 1944.

Marvel married Irvin Olson on September 16, 1944 and they farmed in the Town of Naples until Irvin's sudden death in 1960.

She later moved into Mondovi and married Clarence Rasmussen. They moved to Eleva in 1969.

Since that time, Marvel was an active member of the Eleva Lutheran Church. For 15 years, Marvel worked as the head cook at the Eleva Strum School District. After her retirement in 1994, she was a volunteer driver for Trempealeau County and drove many people from the surrounding area to their medical appointments. She also was a valued member of the Trempealeau County Advisory Council on Aging.

Marvel enjoyed cooking and baking. Over the years, she prepared many big Christmas dinners for her family. When the grandkids stopped over, they could always find a filled cookie jar.

She loved to sew and made many beautiful clothes. In later years after her family was grown, she repaired and altered clothes for her friends and neighbors. She also loved to play bingo where she made many dear friends.

Marvel was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, her parents, her brothers Orvin, Clifford, Allen and Roger Larson, and sister Shirley Farrington. She is survived by her six children, Wayne (Jean), Elaine and Roger Olson (Rita Severson), Mariann (Lonnie) Kolar, Dion (Kathy) Rasmussen and Gloria (Dan) Kellner, eleven grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Donna Larson and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi. A private graveside service for the family will be held at the Naples Cemetery with Pastor Kermit Solemn officiating. Memorial gifts in Marvel's name may be sent to the Eleva Lutheran Church







