Marvin Branshaw

Marvin V. "Marv" Branshaw, 66, of Eau Claire, was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Munich, Germany, a son of Vernice Marvin and Anneliese Elizabeth (Kastner) Branshaw.
He served in the US Army from 1973 to 1976. Marv began working at Memorex with his dad. He continued in the manufacturing industry throughout his career, retiring in 2020. Marv was a member of ABATE for 20 years and loved riding his Harleys. He was a great gift giver to his family and worthy causes.
Marv is survived by his 4 siblings, Robert (Pam), of Chippewa Falls, Deborah (Russ) Thill of Altoona, George (Felicia) of Chippewa Falls and Richard of Mondovi; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and also by many lifelong friends. He will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
No formal services will be held. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting his family. For online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com