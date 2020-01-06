|
|
Marvin Pospishil, 90, of Altoona, WI passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Marvin was born July 26, 1929, in Wayne, NE to Elhardt and Christine (Hledik) Pospishil. He attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse and attended Wayne High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in August of 1946 and remained in the service until July of 1948.
He married his wife, Marilyn (Claussen), on November 27, 1949. Marvin began farming in Wayne, NE and continued until February of 1957, when he moved his family to a dairy farm in Mondovi, WI. He farmed until 1968 when he moved to Eau Claire, WI and worked as Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, now known as AT&T, until his retirement.
Marvin enjoyed fishing, as well as fishing trips to Canada. He fished many summers on the Chain of Lakes in Chetek, WI. He also enjoyed being around people and playing cards with his family.
He and Marilyn spent 24 winters in Texas and summers in Wisconsin during their retirement. Besides being survived by his wife of 70 years, Marilyn, he is further survived by his four children, Carol (Ron) Flynn of Chetek, WI; Nancy (Tim) Werner of Cincinnati, OH; Janet (Dennis) Fox of Altoona, WI; and Gary (Joan) Pospishil of Eau Claire, WI. Other survivors include 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Norman (Elaine) Pospishil of Sycamore, IL; and sister, Norma Young of Powell, WY.
Preceding Marvin in death are his parents; brother, Louis Pospishil; sister, Laverne Grunde; and one grandchild, Diane Fox.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (3214 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701) at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jamie Briske officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences will be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020