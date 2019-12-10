Home

Marvin Saxton

Marvin Saxton Obituary
Marvin D. Saxton, age 87 of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County
Marvin was born November 8, 1932 in Menomonie to Russell and Nora (McKay) Saxton. He grew up and lived in the Menomonie area his entire life. Marvin graduated from Dunn County Aggie School in 1950.
Marvin married Carol Miller on January 3, 1952 and together they farmed in the township of Spring Brook. Marvin was a life-long member of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church.
Farming was Marvin's main love. His free time was serving on several committees throughout Dunn County; County Board, Fair Board, Spring Brook Town Board and church council.
Marvin is survived by his wife Carol, son Steve (Janet), daughters Amy (Ron) Douglas, Berta (Tom) Kuehn and Marcia (David) Curry; grandchildren Jason and Jarred Saxton, Angie Bowen, Jody Douglas, Jenny Deetz, Trish Curry-Jasperson and Chad Curry; 8 great grandchildren; sister Kay (Don) Lentz; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives along with special friends Russell Doane and Rich Donnelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, brother Raleigh and sister Agnes Grutt.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Twp. of Red Cedar Dunn, County with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Center Cemetery in the Twp. of Spring Brook, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
