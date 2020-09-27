1/1
Marvin Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin H. Schroeder, 85, of Bloomer, died peacefully at his home under the care of Mayo Home Health & Hospice on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Marvin was born July 2, 1935 to Edna (Rucks) and Henry Schroeder on July 2, 1935 in Carrington, North Dakota.
He moved to Cornell, Wisconsin in 1942. He went to grade school and high school in Cornell, graduating from Cornell High School, class of 1955.
Marv enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and served until his honorable discharge in 1959, with the rank of E.S.
On May 2, 1959 he married Shirley Geissler at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Cornell.
In April 1968, he went to work for the Chippewa County Traffic Dept. until 1980 when the Traffic Dept. merged with the Sheriffs Dept to become Chippewa County Sheriffs Dept. He worked there until 1992, retiring as Undersheriff. He was involved in many activities such as the Church Board at Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls; the Board of Directors for Wisconsin County Police Association, Highway Safety Member; and the Tilden Town Board. He was also a member of the UCT, and the Deputy Sheriff Association.
Marv enjoyed time up north, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Cindy Schroeder and Roxie (Jeff) Micheels; two grandchildren, Dominic and Addyson; sister, Shirley Lee; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harvey and Florence Geissler; brother-in-law, Dennis Lee; and sister-in-law, Sharon Geissler.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Daniel Wonderly officiating. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church, with a Chippewa County Sheriffs Department walkthrough at 11:45. Interment will be at the Bloomer City Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
With respect of our current situation, masks are required.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 27, 2020
it was a pleasure working with Marv. he was always a professional as a deputy sheriff.
Larry Hadzima
September 26, 2020
My condolences to Marv's family. I have many fond memories of Marv from when he worked part-time at my father, Harry's, Phillips 66 service station. Marv was a very good mechanic and mentor from whom I learned a lot. We also had quite a bit of fun as well (I can picture his mischievous grin). Also, remember when he would moonlight checking IDs at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. His discretion regarding my behavior there was appreciated. God bless you all, I'm sure you will miss him very much.
Dick Eystad
September 26, 2020
marv was a great friend, we attended faith Lutheran church together, Sharon and Dell sat in the pew behind Marv and Shirley, they always arrived at church early , and we visited before church services, Dell and Marv served on the church boards together, Marv And Dell were born and raised in the farm country of Central North Dakota , a great man to have as a friend, Gods Blessings to the Family.
Dell and Sharon Braunberger ,
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved