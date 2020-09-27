Marvin Schroeder

My condolences to Marv's family. I have many fond memories of Marv from when he worked part-time at my father, Harry's, Phillips 66 service station. Marv was a very good mechanic and mentor from whom I learned a lot. We also had quite a bit of fun as well (I can picture his mischievous grin). Also, remember when he would moonlight checking IDs at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer. His discretion regarding my behavior there was appreciated. God bless you all, I'm sure you will miss him very much.

Dick Eystad