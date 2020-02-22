|
|
Mary E. Anderson, 71, formerly of Wausau, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Mary Elizabeth Anderson, daughter of William and Lois (Carley) Sibley was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Flint, Michigan. Since Mary's father was a Baptist minister, she with her 5 siblings and parents moved several times. She lived several years in Canada, and it was in Alberta that she graduated from high school. Through her church involvement she met Merlin Anderson, also the son of a pastor, and the two later married on Dec. 23, 1966. The couple lived in Canada where their two daughters were born, and in 1983 they moved to Wausau. Mary attended nursing school in Wausau and later worked in a Wausau nursing home. Due to failing health Mary and her husband moved to rural Augusta in July of 2019 to make their home with their daughter Lois.
Throughout her life Mary had a tremendous love for her Lord and Savior. She was a woman with a great sense of humor and enjoyed life. In later years when her health diminished she enjoyed listening to her gospel and inspirational music as well as getting lost in one of her many novels.
Mary will be dearly missed by her husband, Merlin of Augusta; 2 daughters, Lois Packard of Augusta, Cindy and Tom Berens of Wausau; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Aja) Dettmann, Jasmine Dettmann, Renee (Scott) Kleinhans, Karen Bohn and Maya Berens; 5 great grandchildren, Parker and Kinsley Dettmann, Eli and Joey Dettmann, and Cameron Kleinhans. She is further survived by her 3 brothers, Jon (Denise) Sibley of Chicago, Steve (Deb) Sibley, Jim (Cindy) Sibley all of Wausau; brother-in-law, Tom Greaves of Michigan; several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters, Delores Sibley and Kathy Greaves; and son-in-law Robert Packard.
A time to remember and celebrate Mary's life will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020