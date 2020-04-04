|
|
Mary L. Anderson, born August 20, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN to Sylvan and Alvilde (Running) Saumer. She graduated from Reno High School in Reno, NV in 1960. She attended the University of Nevada Reno where she took courses in Business Administration.
Mom's family brought her back to the Midwest, Colfax, WI., where she met our Dad, James R. Anderson. They have three children, all of whom survive her: Jon (Julie) Anderson of Eau Claire, WI., Craig (Sara) Anderson of Menomonie, WI., and Dana (Rodney) Rogstad of Hudson, WI.
In the early 1970's Mom worked as a para-legal. Mom then worked at the University of Wisconsin Stout, where she was an assistant with the Women helping Women program. In the mid-eighties, Mom was the executive assistant at the Red Cedar Medical Center where she directed the first "Lifeline" program. In 1986, she became a Broker Associate at Andale Real Estate where she worked for 27 years alongside her friend, Owner, Pat Sobota.
Our mother was a bright ray of sunshine in the lives of her family and her friends. We all looked forward to spending time with her because she was such a joy to be around. Her sarcastic sense of humor pulled her through some tough times while she battled her strokes. We are so grateful for the seven bonus years that we got to enjoy with mom following her first stroke in 2013. She was an amazing and thoughtful mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. We are delighted in the fact that she is back in the arms of her mother and loving dog, Max. They are more likely playing cards and fighting over who gets to hold Max. We will miss our beautiful mom but will cherish all of the wonderful memories that we made with her.
In addition to her husband and her children, Mary is survived by her sister, Dr. Ellen Berscheid of Menomonie, WI., brothers, Michael Saumer of Plano, TX., and Steve (Judy) Saumer of Eau Claire, WI. Her five grandchildren whom she adored, Jacob (Elizabeth) Anderson of Los Angeles, CA., Joshua Anderson of Eau Claire, WI., Aiden, Brody and Cooper Anderson of Menomonie, WI., two beautiful nieces, two nephews, and her loving cousin Gretchen Wells.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Dewey Berscheid, her aunt, Sylvia Running, and her aunt and uncle, Charles and Bergetta Modersohn.
Special thanks to her physician, Dr. Carrie Nelson, her Tuesday bridge group, the special people at The Village at White Pine and the compassionate staff at Sacred Heart Hospital.
"TO THE WORLD YOU ARE ONE PERSON, HOWEVER, TO ONE PERSON YOU ARE THE WORLD."
Services are postponed until further notice. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020