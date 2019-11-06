|
Mary Ann Kunes, age 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Sparta, WI passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Red Cedar.
She was born March 6, 1927 in Black River Falls, WI to Noel and Myrtle Jacobson.
On May 26, 1949 Mary Ann married Gene D. Kunes in Black River Falls.
Mary Ann worked as a freelance artist for many years and she worked part time at the Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta until moving to Menomonie.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors and at their cottage in Hatfield, WI.
Mary Ann is survived by her son Steven (Barb) Kunes; two grandchildren, Heather (Paul) Sullivan and Ryan (Stephanie) Kunes; four great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Hunter, Rion and Olivia; her sister Katie Rogers and her brother David Jacobson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene; and brother-in-law Maurice Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Roy Harrisville officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019