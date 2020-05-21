Mary Ann (Serwatka) Larson age 82 passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living Center, in Eau Claire, WI from a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mary Ann was born on December 27, 1937 as the second daughter of Paul and Bernice (Pryblo) Serwatka. She graduated from La Porte High School in 1955. She met and married Robert "Bob" Earl Larson on October 5, 1957 in La Porte, Indiana.

They had four children: Brett, Mike, Jill and Amy.

Bob's career in working with the USDA-Farmers Home Administration, gave their family the opportunity to live in Wisconsin. In 1965, the family first moved to Oconto, WI and then to Park Falls in 1970, after Bob's retirement in 1994 they moved to Springstead, WI.

She worked at a variety of jobs in the Park Falls area as well as keeping track of her four active children. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family will miss her one of a kind christmas cookies and her determined sassy spirit.

She retired from Flambeau Medical Center in 2001, after 20 years of service. She had fond memories of her time spent there with her business office co-workers: Nancy, Amy, Crystal, Linda, Terri and numerous other staff around Flambeau Medical Center and Hospital.

She moved to the Eau Claire, WI after Bob's passing in 2014 and has resided at Care Partners Assisted Living since 2016.

She is survived by her son, Brett (Natalie) Larson of Park Falls, WI; daughter-in-law, Cindy Larson of Butternut, WI; daughter, Jill Larson of Bloomington, MN and daughter, Amy (Greg) Mayer of Rock Falls, WI.

Eight grandchildren: David (Nicole) Larson of Butternut, Charlotte (Travis) Bottolfson of Park Falls; Jacob Larson of Waukegan, IL; Kelsey Larson of Butternut; Courtney Larson of St. Paul, MN; Troy (Emily) Mayer of Rock Falls, WI; Nick (Ashley) Mayer of Rock Falls, WI; Megan Mayer of Eden Prairie, MN.

Five great grandchildren: Jackson and Maddie Larson; Shawn and Hailey Barnhardt and Haddie Mayer. Lily Mayer will be arriving in October 2020.

She is also survived by her sister Theresa (Ed) Gralik of Michigan City, IN and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Serwatka and Bernice and Joseph Luber; her husband Bob; her beloved son Mike; sisters Pauline Keeton and Delores Dunn.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living for the excellent care she has received over the past 3½ years and Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire for their kind words and gentle care of our mom during this time.

A graveside service and burial will be at Nola Cemetery Park Falls, WI on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mary's name to a charity of your choosing.

Birch Street Funeral Service of Park Falls is assisting the family.







